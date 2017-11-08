Trump Declared 7 November as the National Day of the Victims of Communism

US President Donald Trump announced 7 November as National Day of the Victims of Communism. This is said in a White House message.

Yesterday, 100 years of the Bolshevik Revolution were celebrated.

"The Bolshevik Revolution marks the beginning of the Soviet Union and the gloomy decades of oppressive communism, a political philosophy that is incompatible with the freedom, prosperity and dignity of human life," says the message which explains Trump's decision.

It also reminds that over the last century, communist totalitarian regimes around the world have killed more than 100 million people, and many have been subjected to exploitation, violence and devastation.

The announcement was published on the eve of Trump's departure from Seoul to China, a Communist state since 1949. After Beijing, which the third stage of Trump's tour of Asia, the US president would go to Vietnam and the Philippines.