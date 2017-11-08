Archaeologists Found Chariots of Chinese Funeral Procession that are 2400 Years Old
Archaeologists have discovered burial pits that are 2400 years old in central China with remains of chariots and horses used for the burial of an ancient ruler, the Daily Mail reported.
Excavations in the area near Xinjiang in Henan province have revealed 18 such pits with horses and chariots and more than 3000 graves. Since February, four chariots and skeletons of more than 90 horses have been removed from the largest pit.
Bronze artifacts have also been found. They are indicative of the technologies used at that time as well as the social status of the family.
The main tomb, however, is robbed, and archaeologists can not yet determine who exactly it belonged to.
