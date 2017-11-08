Explosion at a Factory in Bursa, Four Dead

Four people were killed and five were injured today in an explosion at a factory in northwestern Turkish Bursa County, Bursa newspaper Izettin Kyuchuk reported, quoted by Turkish TV NTV.

The victims of the blast are admitted to a hospital. The explosion took place this morning in a steam boiler at the paint factory in Gursu. The cause of the blast is still unknown. Part of the factory has collapsed. The explosions have damaged the buildings around, causing panic among citizens. Fire teams and ambulances have been sent to the area.