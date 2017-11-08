Decorated Cups Could be Potentially Harmful

Decorated cups may contain harmful levels of lead and cadmium, UPI reported, citing British scientists.

A team from the University of Plymouth researched 72 new and old decorated glasses for water, wine and beer. 70 percent of these contain lead and cadmium. Lead is in all colors and in gilt, and most cadmium is found in the red enamel, reported 24chasa.

In some of the glass the lead is 1000 times more than allowed. Additionally, flakes are sometimes removed from decorations, indicating that chemicals can be swallowed. Cadmium can cause cancer, bone softening, and kidney problems. Lead can disturb the growth and development of children.