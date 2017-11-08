FA will Test a Video Assistant During the Friendly Match Between England and Germany

The Football Association of England will use for the first time in an official game a video referee. This will happen during the friendly match between England and Germany. The meeting will take place this Friday at Wembley, reports sportal.

The technology will be used to solve controversial situations involving goals, red cards, penalty shootouts and other confusions.

According to the Times, the FA will also test the VAR in certain rounds of the third round of the England Cup in January. If the tests pass successfully, the technology can be introduced into the Premier League next season.