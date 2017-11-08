Demonstrators in Catalonia Block Highways and Railroads
Participants in a general strike in the Spanish Autonomous Region of Catalonia block highways and railways in local villages. This was announced today by the European Press Agency, TASS reported.
The strike was organized as a protest against the arrest of regional politicians and the issuing of an arrest warrant against the dismissed Catalonia leader Carles Puigdemont and four former ministers. Due to demonstrations in Catalonia, traffic has been hampered or stopped on several dozen different roads.
Participants in local events chant "Freedom".
