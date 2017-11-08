For 8th Consecutive Month, Industrial Production in Bulgaria is Growing on an Annual Basis

Bulgaria: For 8th Consecutive Month, Industrial Production in Bulgaria is Growing on an Annual Basis

Industrial production grew by 3.2% YoY in September 2017, the NSI reported in the data for the calendar adjusted index. Thus growth on an annual basis continued for the eighth consecutive month, reports investorbg.

According to preliminary data, in September 2017 the index also grew by 0.3% on a monthly basis compared to August 2017.

Metal production has the highest annual growth

On an annual basis, the growth of industrial production, calculated from the calendar-adjusted data, was reported in the mining and quarrying industry by 7.7% and in the manufacturing by 4.3% and in the production and distribution of electricity and heat gas - by 3.5%.

