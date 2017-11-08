Elon Musk will meet with Recep Erdogan in Ankara

World | November 8, 2017, Wednesday // 12:55| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Elon Musk will meet with Recep Erdogan in Ankara twitter.com

Turkish President Recep Erdogan will meet one of the "stars" in the Silicon Valley - the founder of Tesla Motors and Space X Elon Musk.

This is understood by a message published on the official website of the Turkish head of state quoted by TASS.

The meeting between the two will be held today (November 8, Wednesday) at 15:30 local time (14:30 Bulgarian).

However, the agenda of the meeting is not announced. Earlier this month, however, the Turkish president announced the start of a project for the production of a "domestic car", developed and produced entirely in Turkey.

Ankara's plans also include an option for electromobiles, and Musk could certainly help Turkish engineers, given his experience with Tesla.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Elon Musk, Recep Erdogan, meeting, turkey
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria