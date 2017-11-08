Elon Musk will meet with Recep Erdogan in Ankara

Turkish President Recep Erdogan will meet one of the "stars" in the Silicon Valley - the founder of Tesla Motors and Space X Elon Musk.

This is understood by a message published on the official website of the Turkish head of state quoted by TASS.

The meeting between the two will be held today (November 8, Wednesday) at 15:30 local time (14:30 Bulgarian).

However, the agenda of the meeting is not announced. Earlier this month, however, the Turkish president announced the start of a project for the production of a "domestic car", developed and produced entirely in Turkey.

Ankara's plans also include an option for electromobiles, and Musk could certainly help Turkish engineers, given his experience with Tesla.