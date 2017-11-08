Elon Musk will meet with Recep Erdogan in Ankara
Turkish President Recep Erdogan will meet one of the "stars" in the Silicon Valley - the founder of Tesla Motors and Space X Elon Musk.
This is understood by a message published on the official website of the Turkish head of state quoted by TASS.
The meeting between the two will be held today (November 8, Wednesday) at 15:30 local time (14:30 Bulgarian).
However, the agenda of the meeting is not announced. Earlier this month, however, the Turkish president announced the start of a project for the production of a "domestic car", developed and produced entirely in Turkey.
Ankara's plans also include an option for electromobiles, and Musk could certainly help Turkish engineers, given his experience with Tesla.
- » Italy Bans the Publication of Photos of Children on Facebook
- » Trump Declared 7 November as the National Day of the Victims of Communism
- » Today the Louvre Museum Branch in Abu Dhabi will be Formally Opened
- » Trump to North Korea: "Do not Underestimate us, do not Test our Patience"
- » Moscow: More than 54,000 Militants of Illegal Groups have been Killed in Syria
- » Democrat Bill de Blasio Won a Second Term as Mayor of New York