The President and the First Lady Attended the Premiere of the Bulgarian Film "Ascension"

President Rumen Radev and his wife Desislava were among the special guests of the premiere of the long awaited film by Viktor Bozhinov based on Milen Ruskov's novel "Ascension".

Apart from the whole team and the cast of the film, the event gathered over a thousand people, including popular individuals from show business and politicians.

Official guests of the event were Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev, Culture Minister Boil Banov and Malina Edreva.

The film is officially in 65 cinemas across the country from November 10, and pre-screenings will happen on November 8 and 9.

About the movie:

"Ascension" tells a story about a robbery in Arabakonak in 1872 through the eyes of Gicho and Asencho, who, immediately after their participation in it, were assigned an important mission by Dimitar, The Common (Philip Avramov) - to personally hand over a letter to Vasil Levski, the most famous fighter for freedom and Bulgarian national hero. The search for the Apostle becomes a tragicomic adventure, and their revolutionary enthusiasm is gradually shifts to disappointment and bitterness.