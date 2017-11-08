The Growth of Retailers' Turnover in Bulgaria is Slowing Down in September

Growth in retail trade again slowed down after the peak reported in August , according to data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI). In September, the change is 2.3% on an annual basis, and on a month-on-month basis the increase is symbolic - only 0.1%.

Among the companies with the highest annual growth rates are the traders of household appliances and furniture (9.9%) and of computer equipment (8.2%). In the food and drink trade, the turnover increased by 2.9 percent.

Compared to August, the largest growth was registered in the retail sector for mail orders, telephone and internet (3%), as well as in furniture and household goods (0.9%) and in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals (0,9%).

NSI data show a significant decrease in the turnover of fuels and oils on a monthly as well as an annual basis. Compared to the previous month of August, they decreased by 1.9%. Compared to September 2016, the decline was 12.4%.

Indeed, this sector is the only one that reports a decline in turnover among the NSI economic activities.

