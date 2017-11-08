The Growth of Retailers' Turnover in Bulgaria is Slowing Down in September
Growth in retail trade again slowed down after the peak reported in August , according to data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI). In September, the change is 2.3% on an annual basis, and on a month-on-month basis the increase is symbolic - only 0.1%.
Among the companies with the highest annual growth rates are the traders of household appliances and furniture (9.9%) and of computer equipment (8.2%). In the food and drink trade, the turnover increased by 2.9 percent.
Compared to August, the largest growth was registered in the retail sector for mail orders, telephone and internet (3%), as well as in furniture and household goods (0.9%) and in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals (0,9%).
NSI data show a significant decrease in the turnover of fuels and oils on a monthly as well as an annual basis. Compared to the previous month of August, they decreased by 1.9%. Compared to September 2016, the decline was 12.4%.
Indeed, this sector is the only one that reports a decline in turnover among the NSI economic activities.
- » Parliament Decided to Reduce the Cash Payment Threshold to BGN 5,000.
- » Honk Kong Remains the Most Popular Tourist Destination for Second Consecutive Year
- » For 8th Consecutive Month, Industrial Production in Bulgaria is Growing on an Annual Basis
- » BGN 800 Million will be Provided for the Rehabilitation of the Plovdiv-Burgas Railway Line
- » Bulgaria Winter Resorts with Serious Shortage of Personnel
- » Bulgaria will Cooperate with Montenegro on Tourism Development