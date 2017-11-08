All Schools in New Delhi are Closed Because of Smog

The authorities in the Indian capital said they shut down all schools after air pollution levels skyrocketed and raised concerns about public health, the ND TV channel said.

"Given the worsening air quality in Delhi, the health of children can not be put at risk. We have ordered the closure of all schools in Delhi until Sunday", wrote on Twitter Manish Sisodia, deputy prime minister of Delhi.

On Tuesday, the classes of primary school children were cancelled, and older students were ordered not to participate in any outdoor events.

The mass concentration of harmful particles exceeds the norm five times, and in some areas the excess is up to seven times. The media cites the opinion of Dr. Arvind Kumar, a lung disease specialist at Delhi Hospital, Sir Gang Ra, who said that inhaling such air is equivalent to the smoking of 50 cigarettes a day. The reason for the air pollution became farmers from neighboring regions, which in the autumn burn stubble.

The situation is further aggravated by more than 3 million cars and 6 million motorcycles and mopeds registered in Delhi. Moreover, there is almost no wind in Delhi, which is why the smog remains.

Smog is a type of air pollution in large cities and industrial centers formed by mixing smoke and fog. The English word was invented in the early 20th century as a combination of the first three letters of smoke and the last two letters of fog - smog.