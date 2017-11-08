BGN 60 000 were Stolen from a Blasted ATM in Sofia
Crime | November 8, 2017, Wednesday // 12:03| Views: | Comments: 0
bgnes.com
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Shortly before 5:00am this morning, another ATM was blown up in the capital, reports bgnes.
This time the theft was carried out in the Reduta neighborhood. Criminals have used compressed air or pressure gas cylinders. According to unofficial information inside the ATM were about BGN 60,000.
The bank's employees are currently inspecting to determine the exact amount that was stolen. There were no injured people in the incident.
- » 10 People were Detained for Activities Related to Terrorism in France and Switzerland
- » 26 Bodies of Raped Teenage Girls Emerged Near the Coast of Italy
- » One Killed in an Attack on a Television Station in Kabul
- » Serbian Customs Officers have Discovered Illegal Migrants in Bulgarian Truck
- » A Man has taken Hostage a Social Worker in Bavaria
- » Six People were Killed in a Double Attack in Downtown Kirkuk, Iraq
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)