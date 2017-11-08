BGN 60 000 were Stolen from a Blasted ATM in Sofia

Shortly before 5:00am this morning, another ATM was blown up in the capital, reports bgnes. 

This time the theft was carried out in the Reduta neighborhood. Criminals have used compressed air or pressure gas cylinders. According to unofficial information inside the ATM were about BGN 60,000.

The bank's employees are currently inspecting to determine the exact amount that was stolen. There were no injured people in the incident.

