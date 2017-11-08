Poland: The Issue of Germany's Reparations from the World War II is not Resolved

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Germany has failed to officially resolve the issue of reparations to Warsaw of World War II.

"In 70 years, this is still a political problem," he said in an interview. According to Duda, although West Germany has "given gifts" and "had a good attitude" to the Poles during the "difficult period of Communism," the question of reparations remains unresolved. "We really did not get any compensation," he said.

In September, Duda and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier agreed that a "calm discussion" was needed to resolve the delicate issue. Meanwhile, the influential Polish Catholic Church warned earlier that the "bad decisions" of the right-wing authorities in the country could worsen relations with Germany after the Polish prime minister said Warsaw was "ready" to seek compensations.

The ruling Justice and Law Party is challenging the legality of the 1953 World War II repossession, indicating that it was concluded under the dictatorship of the Soviet Union. The party has set up a commission to look at the amount of compensation that Warsaw has to receive, but has not set a deadline for the publication of the conclusions.

According to the Polish Foreign and Home Affairs Ministers, any reparations could reach up to USD 1 trillion(EUR 850 billion).

