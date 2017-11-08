Trump to North Korea: "Do not Underestimate us, do not Test our Patience"
In another aggressive warning Donald Trump threatened North Korea, Nova TV reported. In a speech before the South Korean Parliament, he said, "Do not underestimate us, do not test our patience."
The US president also turned to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, saying the weapons he obtained for Pyongyang did not make the country more secure but exposed the regime to a "death threat".
Speaking to Parliament in Seoul, Trump called on all responsible countries around the world to join forces to isolate the "brutal regime" of North Korea.
Donald Trump is on a two-day visit to Seoul as part of his Asian tour.
- » Moscow: More than 54,000 Militants of Illegal Groups have been Killed in Syria
- » Democrat Bill de Blasio Won a Second Term as Mayor of New York
- » Former British Minister Involved in Sexual Harassment Scandal Committed Suicide
- » Twitter Makes 280 Character Posts Permanent
- » London: Most EU Citizens will be Able to Stay After Brexit
- » The EU is Preparing a Black List of Places Known as "Tax Havens"