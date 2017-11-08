Trump to North Korea: "Do not Underestimate us, do not Test our Patience"

In another aggressive warning Donald Trump threatened North Korea, Nova TV reported. In a speech before the South Korean Parliament, he said, "Do not underestimate us, do not test our patience."

The US president also turned to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, saying the weapons he obtained for Pyongyang did not make the country more secure but exposed the regime to a "death threat".

Speaking to Parliament in Seoul, Trump called on all responsible countries around the world to join forces to isolate the "brutal regime" of North Korea.

Donald Trump is on a two-day visit to Seoul as part of his Asian tour.

