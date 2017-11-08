Moscow: More than 54,000 Militants of Illegal Groups have been Killed in Syria

Over the last two years, more than 54,000 militants have been killed in Syria, including 4200 Russian citizens and people from neighbouring countries. This was stated today by the head of the General Staff of Russia's Armed Forces Valeriy Gerasimov, quoted by TASS.

In his words, the Russian military forces in Syria have collided with a prepared enemy with 1,500 tanks and armored machines, over 1200 cannons and minometry seized by the Syrian and Iraqi government forces. In addition, the enemy did not experience a shortage of ammunition and material means "constantly arriving from abroad," said the general.

