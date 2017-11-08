Democrat Bill de Blasio Won a Second Term as Mayor of New York

Bulgaria: Democrat Bill de Blasio Won a Second Term as Mayor of New York twitter.com Credits: Ed Reed

New York Mayor and Democrat Bill de Blasio won a second term with 66 percent of the vote on Tuesday's elections, reports CNN. 

With 93 per cent of votes counted, his main rival, Republican Nicole Malliotakis, received only 28 percent, according to the unofficial results of the city's election commission, quoted by DPA.

In front of supporters who celebrated his victory at a party in the Brooklyn Museum last night, the mayor dared to make New York the "most fair city" in America, promising to increase investment in kindergartens and affordable homes, equip all policemen with cameras, and fight for more money to improve the subway.

"You have seen some important changes in the past four years, but you have not seen anything yet," the mayor wrote on Twitter, celebrating his reelection. In his words, the vote in New York - one of several election victories for the Democratic Party of Local Elections across the country, has sent a message to the White House.

