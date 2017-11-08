10 People were Detained for Activities Related to Terrorism in France and Switzerland

Ten people were detained in France and Switzerland in an anti-terrorist operation, reports mediapool.

Nine of the arrests were committed in Southeast France and the capital of Paris. One man was detained in Switzerland. The arrested are aged between 18 and 65. Most detainees were known to the intelligence services. They participated in a discussion group in the encrypted Telegram chat application, sometimes used by jihadists.

Participants in the discussion made speeches that raised the concerns of the authorities, said sources close to the investigation that began on July 19th. The detained in Switzerland has been in contact through social networks with a 13-year-old French boy suspected of having planned a jihadist assault with a knife. The boy was detained on the night of June 21, on the eve of a music festival in Paris, and has since been arrested.

The arrests were carried out today, a few days after the entry into force in France of a new anti-terror law abolishing the state of emergency after the 2015 attacks. Swiss prosecutors said the 10 people were detained on suspicion of violating laws , which are forbidding the Islamic State and al-Qaeda organizations as well as other terrorist groups, Reuters reported.

They noted that for now there are no indications of planned attacks in Switzerland.