Archaeologists Discover Perfectly Preserved 2000-Year-Old Roman Ship in Black Sea Off Bulgaria’s Coast
Society » ARCHAEOLOGY | November 8, 2017, Wednesday // 10:06| Views: | Comments: 0
Preliminary photogrammetric model of Black Sea MAP’s final discovery of 2017: a Roman ship lying in over 2000m of water. Photo: Black Sea MAP via ArchaeologyinBulgaria.com
Archaeology » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A perfectly preserved almost 2,000-year-old Roman ship is the most intriguing discovery from the third and final research season of the international Black Sea MAP underwater archaeology project – among a total of 20 other previously unknown ancient and medieval ships on the bottom of the Black Sea of Bulgaria’s coast.
Learn more HERE
*Content provided by ArchaeologyinBulgaria.com.
- » Archaeologists Find Shrines in Ancient Heraclea Sintica in Southwest Bulgaria, Evidence of Row with Roman City Parthicopolis
- » Archaeologists Find Alexander the Great, Lysimachus’ Iron-Making Center underneath Thracian Mound in Southeast Bulgaria
- » Archaeologists May Have Found Mint of Ancient Roman City Serdica in Bulgaria’s Capital Sofia
- » Pieces of Silver Thracian Wreath Unearthed in Bulgaria
- » Scientists have Opened a Secret Room in the Great Pyramid of Giza
- » Ancient Roman Gold Necklace Discovered by Archaeologists in Ancient City Heraclea Sintica in Southwest Bulgaria
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)