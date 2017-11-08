Archaeologists Discover Perfectly Preserved 2000-Year-Old Roman Ship in Black Sea Off Bulgaria’s Coast

Bulgaria: Archaeologists Discover Perfectly Preserved 2000-Year-Old Roman Ship in Black Sea Off Bulgaria’s Coast Preliminary photogrammetric model of Black Sea MAP’s final discovery of 2017: a Roman ship lying in over 2000m of water. Photo: Black Sea MAP via ArchaeologyinBulgaria.com

A perfectly preserved almost 2,000-year-old Roman ship is the most intriguing discovery from the third and final research season of the international Black Sea MAP underwater archaeology project – among a total of 20 other previously unknown ancient and medieval ships on the bottom of the Black Sea of Bulgaria’s coast.

