Former British Minister Involved in Sexual Harassment Scandal Committed Suicide

Former British regional minister Carl Sargeant, who was involved in one of the sexual harassment scandals that continue to shake the British political class, was found dead a few days after he resigned, the Welsh police reported, quoted by the France press.

Press Association announced that Sargeant had committed suicide. Carl Sargeant was a community minister and dealt with different matters involving children in the regional government of Wales. He resigned on November 3 after his behavior was questioned.

In addition, he was temporarily removed from the Labor Party, whose leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Twitter that he was extremely shocked by the news of his death. Sargeant's family said they were crushed by the loss of a beloved father, husband and friend.