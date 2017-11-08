Twitter Makes 280 Character Posts Permanent

After a successful test period, Twitter decided to double the maximum length of posts and to switch to 280 characters, the US company said. The news is a mini-revolution for the social network, the press reported.

"We aim to do this, while ensuring that the speed and breadth of Twister is preserved." After the test results, we are pleased to announce that we have achieved our goal and will apply the change to all languages".

For now the extension of tweets only affects Latin letters, the company recalls, as the 140-character limit appears to be a problem primarily for users who write in English, Spanish, Portuguese, or French, unlike those who write in Japanese, Korean or Chinese, since in those languages people are able to say much more with less characters AFP notes.