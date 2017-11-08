1/3 of the Measures Against Bureaucracy the Government Imposed have been Fulfilled

About one third of measures to reduce administrative burdens for citizens and businesses identified by the government are already a fact, reports mediapool.

37% of them are under implementation, and another 35% will need more time to be implemented. This shows a progress report on cuts in bureaucracy discussed at a government meeting on Tuesday. It states that ministries and agencies should speed up the implementation of the commitments made in August. Combating administrative burdens is one of the policies advertised by the Cabinet.

About three months ago, the government identified 605 regulatory regimes and services that could be optimized, and gave ministries and agencies a deadline to improve them by the end of the year. Offices began to change regulations, tariffs, and laws to implement the recommendations. Much of them, however, must be approved by the parliament.

The government gave the administrations a deadline of 15 January 2018 to submit to Deputy PM Donchev a summary report on the implementation of commitments to reduce bureaucracy. At the same time, the cabinet approved amendments to the Arms, Ammunition, Explosives and Pyrotechnic Products Act, which aims to reduce the administrative burden. The aim is to remove the requirement to provide five paper documents and the information to be collected on a case-by-case basis.