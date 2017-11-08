London: Most EU Citizens will be Able to Stay After Brexit
The British government assured that most EU citizens currently staying in the country would be able to stay after Brexit in 2019, Reuters reported.
When presenting plans for a mass registration, the ministry for EU exit and the interior ministry said EU citizens would get a two-year grace period during which they could apply for a residency status after the UK left the EU. The legal status and rights of EU citizens are among the more complex problems in the UK's exit process.
About 3 million EU citizens live in the UK. Requests will not be rejected for minor technical failures and most of them will be respected, a statement from the two Ministries said. Application costs will not be higher than the British passport fee, and EU citizens will also have the right to appeal against the rejection of an application.
