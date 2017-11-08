PM Borisov and Ministers will Present the Bulgarian Presidency in Brussels LIVE STREAM

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, together with cabinet ministers, will officially present the priorities of the Bulgarian presidency in Brussels.

They will meet with the President of the European Commission and the Commissioners to report on whether they are ready and able to effectively coordinate policies during the Bulgarian presidency.

After the meetings, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will hold a joint press conference at 14.15 local time.

