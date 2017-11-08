The National Assembly Starts Debating the Budget for 2018

Parliament is debating the first reading of the budget for next year. This foresees the weekly draft program for the work of the National Assembly, whose final version is to be voted in plenary. The state budget bill is the fourth item on MPs' agenda, and before that they will discuss the budgets of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) and the State Social Security (SSS) for 2018, which will be put to the first vote.

The government's budget priorities are education, health, security and the Presidency of the Council of the EU.

The policy of revenue is geared to maintaining economic growth, improving the business environment, and encouraging investment by maintaining low levels of corporate tax and personal income tax rates, curbing tax fraud, and enhancing macroeconomic and fiscal sustainability in a long-term plan. Opportunities to finance public spending policies are limited to 37.2% of GDP in 2018 to 35.5% of GDP in 2020, in line with the CFP deficit targets set and the expected revenue side of the budget.