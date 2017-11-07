Nearly BGN 13.5 Million will be Provided to Overcome Disaster Damage
The government has approved additional costs in the amount of BGN 13 484 783 for the implementation of prevention, mitigation and disaster relief activities, reports 24chasa.
The funds will cover unforeseen costs incurred by administrations to overcome the damage caused by landslides, major fires, floods, storms, hailstorms, snowfalls, as well as neutralization of ammunition discovered outside the Bulgarian Army's polygons.
The target expenses are proposed by the Interdepartmental Commission for Reconstruction and Assistance to the Council of Ministers and will be insured against the contingency and urgent expenses reserve under the State Budget Act.
