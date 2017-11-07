26 Bodies of Raped Teenage Girls Emerged Near the Coast of Italy

Bulgaria: 26 Bodies of Raped Teenage Girls Emerged Near the Coast of Italy Source: Twitter

The bodies of 26 raped teenage girls from Nigeria were found by the Italian Coast Guard, the BBC reported.

The coast guard of the European state said the victims were between the ages of 14 and 18. "Probably the girls have been sexually abused and killed by traffickers when they tried to cross the Mediterranean Sea," said a spokesman for the authorities in southern Italian city of Salerno.

"There are five arrested traffickers in the case," he said.

Tags: human traffic, teenage girls, rape, Italy
