Archaeologists Find Shrines in Ancient Heraclea Sintica in Southwest Bulgaria, Evidence of Row with Roman City Parthicopolis
Lead archaeologist Lyudmil Vagalinski shows the last of the total of four ancient shrines discovered after every three stores in the city of Heraclea Sintica. Photo: TV grab from BNT via ArchaeologyinBulgaria.com
Shrines located within the stores lining the main square of the Ancient Thracian, Greek, and Roman city of Heraclea Sintica near Petrich in Southwest Bulgaria have been discovered by archaeologists – alongside evidence of Heraclea Sintica’s Late Antiquity rivalry with the nearby Roman city of Parthicopolis (near today’s town of Sandanski).
Learn more HERE
