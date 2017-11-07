One Killed in an Attack on a Television Station in Kabul

One Killed in an Attack on a Television Station in Kabul

One man has died, and about 20 have been injured in the invasion of unknown people against the office of Shamshad Ti in the Afghan capital Kabul, Tolo news television reported.

The attack took place after 10.30 local time when a suicide bomber exploded in front of the entrance, and then three armed attackers stormed the building. Shots were heard at the scene.

A spokesman for the interior ministry told Tolo News that security forces are working to clear the area from attackers.

Earlier, Tolo News reported on Twitter that Shamshd Ti You stopped broadcasting.

The Taliban movement said it was not related to the attack.

