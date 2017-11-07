Dark Chocolate is Useful for Treating High Blood Pressure

Society » HEALTH | November 7, 2017, Tuesday // 15:27| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Dark Chocolate is Useful for Treating High Blood Pressure Source: Pixabay

Black chocolate lovers will surely be glad to learn that it is useful against high blood pressure and reduces the risk of heart attack, according to a US study.

Black chocolate is rich in substances known as flavanols, which contribute to lowering high blood pressure - a known risk factor for cardiovascular disease. Flavanols also contain some fruits, including apples, pears, grapes and blueberries, 24chasa reports.

In the study, which covered over 14,000 people, its authors from Walden University in Minneapolis, USA, have sought a link between black chocolate consumption and low blood pressure. For the purpose, participants were divided into three groups that consumed different quantities - one or two blocks, three or four blocks and more than four blocks of black chocolate a week. Experts reported a "significant decrease" in blood pressure among all tested people who consumed the most black chocolate.

A recent Australian study - an analysis of 15 previous studies, also found that black chocolate lowers high blood pressure.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: dark chocolate, high blood pressure, remedy
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria