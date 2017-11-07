BGN 800 Million will be Provided for the Rehabilitation of the Plovdiv-Burgas Railway Line

The Government has agreed that the Managing Authority of Operational Program "Transport Infrastructure" 2014-2020 will sign a contract with the National Railway Infrastructure Company for rehabilitation of the Plovdiv - Burgas railway phase 2 before the decision for its approval by the European Commission.

The project is financed by OP "Transport and Infrastructure" with a total value of just over BGN 800 million and the European funds allocated are approximately BGN 500 million. With the governmental decision, it is possible to start the construction and rehabilitation activities of several railway sections between Plovdiv and Burgas until the final approval of the project by the European Commission.

The aim of the project is to increase the safety of the railway transport and the speed of the trains to reach 160 km/h, which will reduce the time for traveling by train from Plovdiv to Bourgas by 40 minutes.