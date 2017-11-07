Bulgaria Winter Resorts with Serious Shortage of Personnel

Business » TOURISM | November 7, 2017, Tuesday // 14:21| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Winter Resorts with Serious Shortage of Personnel Source: Twitter

Two weeks before the beginning of the winter season mountain resorts in Bulgaria experience acute shortages of labor. Employers looking for nearly 2000 people for seasonal work in ski resorts in Bulgaria and from abroad, mostly waiters, cooks and maids.

The Association of Hotels and Restaurants in Chepelare and Smolyan complains that the young people that they would like to hire leave the country. They prefer to work in winter resorts in Austria and Germany where pay is between 1200 and 2000 euros per month. That's why people from other parts of the country who do not have appropriate qualification are being sought, Nova TV reports.

In order to cope with the crisis, the hoteliers at our winter resorts have decided this year to import seasonal workers from third countries. The Tourism Business Association appeals to the state to prepare reform in education.

This year we expect a record number of tourists in our winter resorts. The tourism ministry's forecast is the number of people to grow by about 10%. 

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: winter resorts, crisis, personnel
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria