Bulgaria Winter Resorts with Serious Shortage of Personnel

Two weeks before the beginning of the winter season mountain resorts in Bulgaria experience acute shortages of labor. Employers looking for nearly 2000 people for seasonal work in ski resorts in Bulgaria and from abroad, mostly waiters, cooks and maids.

The Association of Hotels and Restaurants in Chepelare and Smolyan complains that the young people that they would like to hire leave the country. They prefer to work in winter resorts in Austria and Germany where pay is between 1200 and 2000 euros per month. That's why people from other parts of the country who do not have appropriate qualification are being sought, Nova TV reports.

In order to cope with the crisis, the hoteliers at our winter resorts have decided this year to import seasonal workers from third countries. The Tourism Business Association appeals to the state to prepare reform in education.

This year we expect a record number of tourists in our winter resorts. The tourism ministry's forecast is the number of people to grow by about 10%.