Bulgaria: Half a Million Bulgarians will Travel for Christmas Holidays Archive

Half a million Bulgarians will travel for Christmas and New Year. Most people will travel for the New Year's Day, bTV reports.

Three days of vacation around those holiday in Bulgaria average about 300 leva per person. If the trip is abroad, the amount jumps nearly twice.

Expectations are that 120,000 Bulgarians will welcome New Year's Eve outside the country.

Central Europe and neighboring countries Serbia, Macedonia and Greece are among the popular destinations. Exotic destinations are an exception.

