Bulgaria will Cooperate with Montenegro on Tourism Development

Bulgaria and Montenegro will jointly draw up an action plan for exchange of experience in tourism. The document will be drafted and expected to be approved by the countries in March 2018. This was made clear during a meeting between Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova and Pavle Radulovic, Montenegrin Tourism Minister. The two discussed joint initiatives at the world's largest international travel fair for professionals in the World Travel Market in London.

The action plan will be drafted by a working group involving representatives of both agencies. The targets will be based on the Bulgaria-Montenegro Cooperation Agreement on Tourism, which was signed in June 2016.

The main focus of the document is the deepening of contacts and the development of bilateral tourism links. Actions will also be taken to better present the cultural and historical traditions and to facilitate the procedures for exchanging tourists between Bulgaria and Montenegro. The Parties will promote cooperation in different fields in the field of human resources training in the tourism sector, contribute to mutual participation in international exhibitions, fairs, conferences and seminars, other international advertising, information and scientific tourism events.

Montenegro's Tourism Minister has declared his country's readiness to get acquainted with the good practices Bulgaria has implemented in the field of investments. The Ministry of Tourism has created an investment card, which includes about 30 sites. The aim is to be promoted to foreign investors in order to encourage and facilitate investment in the sector.

Radulovic also showed interest in the good practices that our country has in terms of winter tourism. "Season 2016/2017 was the most successful for our tourism since Bulgaria's entry into the European Union.The total number of visitors to foreign tourists was 1.476 million, reaching a growth of 19.6% .The results are expected in the forthcoming season to preserve, upgrade and achieve sustainable development, "said Minister Angelkova.