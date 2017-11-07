China will Build the World's Tallest Planetarium

The next year begins the construction of the world's highest planetarium. It will be in the capital of the historical region Tibet - Lhasa, in southwestern China.

Experts are already developing the design of the future planetarium. The local administration and experts have decided to unite with the future planetarium the already existing Museum of Natural Sciences, a Museum of Technology and an Exhibition Center in a museum complex.

Upon completion of the construction of the planetarium, a telescope with a diameter of 1 meter will be placed in it. The head of the regional science and technology management, Van Jiuzze, said that due to its unique geographic location, the planetarium will play an important role in the observation of the stars. There is no indication of how long will continue the construction of the building.

