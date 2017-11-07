Ozzy Osbourne goes on a Farewell Tour in 2018

Music legend Ozzy Osbourne has announced that he will go on a farewell tour next year.

The announcement comes months after his Black Sabbath group announced it ended with music. The final tour of Osbourne, who for more than five decades continues to maintain the interest of his fans, will begin on May 5 in Mexico.

The Prince of Darkness, as the tour will called, will continue in Chile, Argentina and Brazil before heading to North America. It is expected that later dates will be announced.

"It will be my last world tour, but I can not say I will not make concerts here and there," the musician said in a statement.

