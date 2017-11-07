Industrial Production in Germany Shrank by 1.6%

Germany's industrial output volume in September shrank 1.6% compared to August.

This is reported by the Ministry of Economics and Technology of the Federal Republic of Germany. Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected the index to decline by 0.8%. In August, a 2.6% growth was recorded.

