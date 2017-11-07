22 Children were Injured after a Car Crashed into a Sydney School

Two of the children who were injured after a car crashed into a building part of a school in the suburbs of Sydney, Australia, were killed. It's about the two students that ABC Radio reported earlier that they are in critical condition.

Five more eight-year-old children are hospitalized. Most of them are already feeling well, but before the media the medics report that the condition of one of the girls is serious. As reported earlier, the incident was caused by a 52-year-old female driver who has lost control of the steering wheel and has crashed her car while the kids were in the classroom.

The spokesman for the New Jersey Wales Police Department has assured law enforcement authorities "are not investigating what happened as a deliberate act of action on the part of the driver." The woman, however, was taken away by the investigators to study her condition thoroughly and to determine whether she was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.