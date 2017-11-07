David Moyes is Officially the New Manager of West Ham United

Former Everton and Manchester United coach David Mois was appointed as the new West Ham manager, the club's press service said.

Assistant to 54-year-old Moyes will be Stewart Pierce. According to the media, Moyes's candidacy was approved after the Hammer leadership failed to negotiate with Italian Carlo Ancelotti, who was No. 1 on the list.

Yesterday West Ham fired Croatian Slaven Bilic due to the unfortunate start of the season. After 11 rounds, the London-based team has just 9 points and is in the 18th place in the Premier League. In his coaching career David Moyes has only one trophy - the Football Association Cup with Manchester United in 2013