David Moyes is Officially the New Manager of West Ham United

Sports | November 7, 2017, Tuesday // 12:36| Views: | Comments: 0
Former Everton and Manchester United coach David Mois was appointed as the new West Ham manager, the club's press service said.

Assistant to 54-year-old Moyes will be Stewart Pierce. According to the media, Moyes's candidacy was approved after the Hammer leadership failed to negotiate with Italian Carlo Ancelotti, who was No. 1 on the list.

Yesterday West Ham fired Croatian Slaven Bilic due to the unfortunate start of the season. After 11 rounds, the London-based team has just 9 points and is in the 18th place in the Premier League. In his coaching career David Moyes  has only one trophy - the Football Association Cup with Manchester United in 2013

