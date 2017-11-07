Only Macedonia will be Eligible for Membership in the EU by 2023

Bulgaria: Only Macedonia will be Eligible for Membership in the EU by 2023 Source: Twitter

Only Macedonia is able to meet all criteria for membership in the EU before 2023. This shows a study on Western Balkan Euro countries by Prof. Tina Freiburg from the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland, reports bgnes. 

The study is published in the EurActiv portal and the German newspaper Tagesspiegel. The aim of the study was to determine the chances of Albania, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, and Turkey to join the EU before 2050. This would only be possible once an exhaustive list of criteria has been implemented and EU legislation is implemented in national legislation.

The list covers all sectors - from judicial reforms to transport and energy policy. According to the survey, Macedonia is the only country that can meet the criteria before 2023, while Serbia and Turkey can do so in the mid-1930s. As far as Albania and Bosnia and Herzegovina are concerned, they could hope to meet all criteria before 2050.

