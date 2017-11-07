Serbian Customs Officers have Discovered Illegal Migrants in Bulgarian Truck

Bulgaria: Serbian Customs Officers have Discovered Illegal Migrants in Bulgarian Truck Source: Pixabay

Serbian customs officers have discovered four illegal Afghan migrants hiding in Bulgarian TIR truck, reports mediapool. 

Migrants were found using a scanner at Croatia's Batrovtsi border checkpoint. The customs administration states that the Bulgarian truck has been transporting aluminum profiles.

Several hours later, at the same border crossing, the customs officers discovered a 9 mm caliber pistol hidden under the seat of a Bulgarian driving another car.

All detainees were passed over to investigative bodies and charged for illegal human trafficking and illegal possession of firearms.

