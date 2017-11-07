Donald Trump and Melania Landed in Seoul

Korean President Moon Jae-in met with Donald Trump at the US military base Camp Humphreys. Moon's presence in the military facility was a surprise to everyone because it did not fit into the official plan for Trump's visit, reports sega.

According to the preliminary schedule, the two heads of state had to meet in the afternoon in the capital of the country. In addition, Moon's visit was the first case in South Korea's history, where the president welcomed the head of another country outside the Blue House (the president's residence in Seoul). At the base, the two leaders went to the dining room to share an ordinary military lunch with the soldiers of both sides.

The US Air Force recalls that Air Force One landed on the South Korean Air Base, Osan, near Seoul. There, US President Donald Trump, his wife, Melania, were warmly welcomed by South Korea's Foreign Minister, Mrs. Kang Kyung-wha. Immediately after, Trump flew with a helicopter to the US military base "Camp Humphreys"

In the South Korean capital, Trump arrives for a two-day visit with the promise of "resolving everything" with his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, despite the two state leaders' different approach to the Korean Peninsula crisis and the military activation of the DPRK.

With increasing tensions around Pyongyang's weapons, the US president has exchanged personal insults and threats to switch to military action with North Korean leader Kin Chen Un. South Korea, however, can not afford this kind of language and the escalation of the conflict because its capital and its 10 millionth population are just 50km from the border.