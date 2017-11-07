Sofia Comic Expo at the Shipka 6 Gallery

The second national exhibition of the Bulgarian comic book "Sofia Comic Expo 2017" will be opened in the Gallery of the Union of Bulgarian Artists (UBA) on Shipka Street 6 from evening at 6 pm, the organizers announced, reports chronicle.bg.

It will be open until November 25th and is organized by the Comic section of the UBA, the Rainbow Project and the Grozen studio. It includes 83 authors selected by a jury. A catalog was published at the exhibition.

Special guest at the opening is Marko Stojanovic, a comic book theorist from Serbia, a screenwriter of the series "Everglades" / 2016 /. The Bulgarian artists Petar Stanimirov, Evgeniy Yordanov, Rumen Chaushev, Penko Gelev, Vesselin Chakarov, Ivan Berov, Todor Iliev, Daniel Atanasov - Satanassov, Ivan Koritarev and Miroslav Petrov are participating in the next album of this series - "Cainov Soy". Tomorrow Marco Stojanovic will present the album and will deliver a lecture in the exhibition hall.

In 2013, the first national exhibition of the Bulgarian comic book was opened in the gallery of Shipka 6. The exhibition included all generations of Bulgarian comic artists. The Rainbow Project Association, as the main organizer, has given a special place to artists from the legendary magazine "Rainbow". The exhibition and catalog of 130 pages have shown the different faces and the wide range of authors and styles of the Bulgarian comic book scene.