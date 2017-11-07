The US Resumes with Issuing Visas to Turkish Citizens

The US will resume issuing visas to Turkish citizens, but with some restrictions. This is reported by the Turkish newspaper "Hurriyet Daily News", which refers to reports from a source from the Turkish Foreign Ministry. The announcement, which can be interpreted as a first step in overcoming the crisis in relations between the two countries, comes two days before Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim's meeting with US Vice President Mike Pence.

"We see our efforts have positive results," the source said. The CNN says the measure could soon be followed by Turkey's reciprocal action.

Tension between Ankara and Washington escalated to unprecedented levels in October after the arrest of Istanbul Consulate Officer Metin Topuz on charges of alleged links to the network of followers of Fethullah Gülen. This has led to the bilateral cessation of the issuance of non-immigrant visas. On October 8, the US Embassy in Ankara announced it was stopping the issuance of tourist, medical, business, study and temporary work visas. There was a mirror measure on the part of the Turkish authorities.