Bjork's New Album to be Released on Cryptocurrency Market
The latest album of the Icelandic singer, Bjork, will be sold for cryptocurrency, the bitcoin.com site reported.
It comes out on November 14, and fans can get it through their e-wallet. The singer and British Blockpool start-up are distributing the Utopia album in line with new trends in the e-market. The album can be purchased with Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dashcoin and Audiocoin cryptocurrency.
Fans who have pre-ordered online will receive a gift of 100 Audiocoin. Although the amount is rather a gesture and is worth less than half a dollar, the singer's website says they intend to offer an entire system of incentives to use electronic currency to buy music products, concert tickets, and more events. The goal of Bjork and Blockpool is to promote the use of cryptocurrency and to bring its real potential to people.
