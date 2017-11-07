New Death Threats Towards French Satirical Weekly Magazine Charlie Hebdo

Bulgaria: New Death Threats Towards French Satirical Weekly Magazine Charlie Hebdo twitter.com

The French satirical weekly magazine "Charlie Hebdo," against which a terrorist attack was made in January 2015, announced that they had filed a complaint about death threats in social networks after publishing a cartoon of a Swiss Islamist accused of rape, reports mediapool. 

The last issue from Wednesday contained a cartoon of theologian Tarik Ramadan, against whom two rape complaints were filed, with trousers deformed by an enormous penis in an erection and text: "I am the sixth pillar of Islam."

Murder threats were then aimed against the issue. In connection with these threats, the newspaper editor-in-chief, cartoonist Riss told Radio Europe 1 that after the January 2015 attack threats did not really go down.

"It's hard to know when serious threats are involved and when not, but basically we take them seriously and report to authorities," said Riss. The five pillars of Islam are the confession of faith, prayer, charity, fasting through the Ramadan, and the worship of Mecca. Jihad is considered the sixth pillar of a small part of the Sunnis, but it has no official status, the France press recalls.

