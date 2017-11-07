2017 will be in the Top 3 of the Warmest Years

This year, it is likely to be in the top 3 of the warmest years since measurements and statistics exist, the World Meteorological Organization, quoted by BBC, reported.

The 2017th will be the hottest year in the absence of the El Nino phenomenon, which has a global climate impact. Scientists believe that the long-term warming of the Earth continues and it is mainly due to human activity. According to many meteorologists, the accumulation of many "unusual" climatic phenomena this year is one of the proofs of this statement.

In 2017, a record concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere was measured. According to the latest global report of the World Meteorological Organization, the Earth's temperature is now 1.1 degrees higher than the pre-industrial age. 2017 was warmer by 0.47 degrees compared to the average temperature measured over the period 1981-2010.