Serbia is Second in the World in Possession of Weapons

The United States are famous for their gun ownership rights, writes Business Insider.

This is why it is not surprising that Americans in particular carry almost the half of arms for civil use in the world. According to the data in the report Small Arms Survey there are several far smaller countries where the number of guns owned by citizens is very impressive. Among the countries with the most fire arms is a neighbour to Bulgaria. Serbia is in second place, just after US in the number of guns owned by the populace, reports money.bg.

If in the US weapons are 112.6 for every 100 people, in Serbia they are 76.5 for the same number of people. In a way this is the "heritage"of the collapse of Yugoslavia and the military operations that followed it. Besides this the legislation in Serbia is very liberal in this respect compared to European standards.

In the top 10 are Yemen, Switzerland, Cyprus, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Uruguay and the peaceful Scandinavian countries Sweden and Norway.

Meanwhile the countries with least weapons are Tunisia - 0.1 for 100 citizens. The Northafrican country is followed by East Timor, Solomon Islands, Ghana, Ethiopia, Singapore and Indonesia