Mayors of Small Settlements in Bulgaria Insist on having their own Budget

The mayors of small settlements insist that they be elected by direct choice rather than being appointed as they are now. Now mayors are elected only in places with a population of more than 350 people, and in the smaller ones they are appointed. The Chairman of the Association of Mayors of Town Halls and Mayor's Deputies Rumen Stoyanov explained:

"We did a few meetings all over Bulgaria, when ordinary people come to these meetings, they say," We want to choose ourselves because we are a lot more familiar with the people, "in a sense, people know each other very well. The mayor, who is directly elected by these people, must know absolutely everything about the people and their attitude and what they need, because he becomes a pharmacist, he becomes someone who goes to their home and also shops for them, there are areas where the mayor is for everything, "he commented.

Another request of the associations is that all settlements have their own budget so they can plan their work and that the mayor of the municipality is obliged to implement this budget as currently this is only partially done. The mayors have already met with the president, the vice president and many party leaders and hope for a meeting with Boyko Borisov, on which to put forward their demands.