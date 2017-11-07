Grigor Dimitrov is Preparing to Create a Tennis Academy in his Hometown of Haskovo

The most successful Bulgarian tennis player in history Grigor Dimitrov intends to open his own academy in his hometown of Haskovo, Haskovo.info reported.

According to the local online edition, negotiations are already taking place between Haskovo 2015, whose deputy chairman is the father of the tennis player Dimitar Gospodinov and the concessionaire of the courts in Kenana Park - Rumen Balkanski.

The businessman, who has a contract to operate the tennis complex by 2030, said that for now the goal is "Haskovo 2015" and the other city club "Haskovo" is to work together for the cause of Grigor. Balkanski added that he had agreed to a joint project because of Dimitrov's desire to set up a tennis academy with a center in Haskovo.