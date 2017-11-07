The Deputy PM Simeonov Defends the Bulgarian Rose in China

Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov met with Chinese Ambassador Zhang Haizhou on account of the ban on imports of Bulgarian rose products. In recent days, the Small Business Agency announced that China bans imports of products that contain a Bulgarian oil rose.

Simeonov has raised the issue and has requested assistance from Ambassador Haizhou about the ban on importing Bulgarian products containing Rose Damascena in China, which raised concerns about Bulgarian producers exporting to China, the government's press service said.

It was clarified that in March 2010, the Department of Food Safety, Research and Assessment of the National Health Program of the National Commission on Health and Family Planning of the People's Republic of China adopted and published an additional list of authorized ingredients for food products in China. The document is the so-called "positive list" of traditionally inedible substances that can be used in food products. This has created serious concerns that anything not included in it can not be added to food and distributed on the Chinese market, the Council of Ministers said.

"Ambassador Haizhou undertook to investigate the procedure with the Chinese authorities and to promote the inclusion of Rose Damascene in the list, and Deputy Prime Minister Simeonov asked for this to be done as soon as possible and the parties expressed a common position that Bulgarian producers and traders exporting to China , have no cause for concern regarding the export of the permitted and foods containing rose ingredients, "the message said.